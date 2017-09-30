In the Saddle: Meet beautiful Bertie

I absolutely love horses and there is nothing nicer than meeting cute baby foals, something I had the pleasure of doing recently when I popped over to my friend Claire's home.

Claire has bred her first foal 'Bertie' and he's a true beauty. When I saw him at home I instantly fell in love. She runs 'Claire Cooper Equestrian Services' and it's hard to catch her between being busy teaching, schooling other people's horses, washing horse rugs, clipping or plaiting.

She's got many strings to her horsey-bow and now breeding has been added she's been enjoying having moments just standing still for a change and watching little Bertie bounce about in the field.

Bertie has a lovely posh show name 'Oaktree Dance After Dark', in anticipation of his future career ahead of him.

He's a lovely bay with a star shaped white marking on his head just like mum 'Whalton Razzamatatazz' who Claire bought for herself as an early Christmas present some time ago.

Razz. is by the legendary stallion Kilvington Scoundrel (who has sired many Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) champions) and she's also been small and reserve hack of the year in 2012 at this show as well as supreme small hack champion in national championships.

Bertie also has great breeding on his sire side with 'Up With The Lark' , an advanced eventer who achieved a very high standard in dressage and has competed at prestigious events such as Bramham Horse Trials.

He is clearly set for great heights thanks to his bloodlines and is sure to follow in his parents hooves.

I think he already knows this. He shouts out look at me in his presence and has a very cheeky face - he clearly knows he is something very special.

I definitely think he will be one to watch for the future and it will be great to follow his progress over time. Bless little Bertie.