IKEA takes its most important step towards opening new Sheffield store

The opening date has been announced and the finishing touches are being put on Sheffield's new IKEA store.

The Star exclusively revealed earlier this month that IKEA would be opening their doors to the public at 10am on Thursday, September 28.

The 35,000 sq m blue behemoth has quickly risen from the old Tinsley Wire site near Meadowhall since the start of the year. It has a crèche, restaurant, bistro and car park with 1,380 free spaces.

Customers reacted with huge excitement to the news and, earlier this week, the store took their most important step towards opening.

For months, IKEA's long-awaited building stood empty with just the iconic blue paint teasing customers eager to get their hands on the store's furniture.

But now, eagle-eyed customers have spotted that the IKEA signs have finally been erected on the building.

We may still have just over one month to wait for the store to finally open but this important move has only added to the anticipation.