IKEA claims credit for inspiring latest Sheffield Wednesday away kit ahead of new Sheffield store

Home furnishings giant IKEA has made a cheeky bid to claim credit for inspiring Sheffield Wednesday's new away kit.

Staff at the Swedish retail chain - which opens a new superstore in Sheffield this autumn - is claiming to have inspired the Owls' latest away strip.

The orange-y yellow hue, coupled with the dark thin stripes, has led IKEA to draw the comparison with its staff uniforms.

In a statement released tonight, the firm said: "IKEA inspired the fashion world back in May when Balenciaga launched a new creation which was a replica of the iconic FRAKTA bag.

"Three months on and the brand has moved from making waves on the catwalk to the pitch by capturing the eye of the Sheffield Wednesday football team for their 2017/2018 kit which seems to be inspired by the IKEA co-worker uniform.

"With IKEA coming to the city of Sheffield in the autumn, the team seemed to be so delighted with the arrival that they have based their strip on the retail favourite in full support of the store opening.

"Sheffield store manager Gary Deakin said ‘We’re thrilled to see the home team out in full support of the new store ahead of the opening with their IKEA inspired strip for 2017/2018. We’ll be looking forward to welcoming the guys down when the store opens."

