IKEA apologise after Sheffield customers evacuated TWICE during opening weekend

IKEA have launched an investigation after customers were twice evacuated from the store in just over an hour during a chaotic opening weekend.

Hundreds of disgruntled customers were forced to abandon their shopping on Sunday afternoon after the fire alarm was activated inside the store.

Sheffield IKEA - picture: Diana Turner

Pictures were soon shared on social media of confused customers standing outside the store after being refused to return to their cars.

Less than two hours later, reports emerged again that customers had been evacuated from the huge new store for a second time.

IKEA store manager Garry Deakin confirmed that both fire alarms were accidental and apologised to customers.

He said: "“The safety of our customers and co-workers is always the highest priority for IKEA.

"We can confirm that the IKEA Sheffield store was evacuated twice for a short periods of time at 2.40 pm and just after 4 pm on Sunday October 1st after the fire alarm was triggered.

"Following a swift evacuation and confirmation that this was an accidental alarm on both occasions, customers were invited back into the store.

"An investigation into why the alarm was activated twice in one afternoon is being carried out. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Customers took to Twitter as they were evacuated from the store on Sunday, with many complaining of the 'chaotic scenes' and slamming it as a 'shambolic opening weekend'.

IKEA originally said that the store had been evacuated due to 'technical difficulties'.

Many customers praised the calmness and effectiveness of staff whilst the evacuation took place.

However, other customers were less complimentary and voiced their annoyance at the store being evacuated.

LBardsley tweeted: "Absolute shambles opening weekend at IKEA, Sheffield. 2 full store evacuations within the space of 90 minutes @IKEAUK"

Alife Robinson posted: "Being evacuated from IKEA Sheffield for the second time today."

Euan Davidson tweeted: "Well done @IKEA opening weekend in Sheffield and we're being evacuated"