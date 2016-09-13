If you go down to the farm today...

A goblin joke contest, fairy dancing, puppet shows and story-telling wizards are all on the agenda at Cannon Hall Farm this weekend, when fairies and goblins will take over the South Yorkshire attraction.

“Each session runs for 90 minutes, throughout Saturday and Sunday,” said a spokesman for Cannon Hall, in Barnsley.

“we’ve crammed in loads of activities to keep children entertained and we’re encouraging everyone to come dressed for the occasion, so dig out your fairy wings or goblin ears and come make some magical memories.

“In the morning - between 9.30am and 11am - we’ll have lots of activities perfect for those young enough to still believe, so ideally children under six. Our experiences in the afternoon, from 12-1.30pm and again at 2.30-4pm, are aimed at those that may need a little more convincing. We also recommend people bring some normal clothes too though if you want to try our zip line and play equipment.”