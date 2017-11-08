If you get a WhatsApp message about a £250 ASDA voucher - make sure you ignore it

Have your say

Criminals are attempting to scam people into giving away their personal details by sending out fake vouchers on WhatsApp.

Action Fraud have warned that fraudsters are sending out fake voucher deals with the latest one claiming that ASDA are giving away a £250 voucher.

The message, which has been shared numerous times by different Twitter users, states that ASDA is giving away the voucher to celebrate its 68th anniversary.

However, both Action Fraud and ASDA itself have issued statements advising people that the message is fake and to steer clear of it.

An unknown contact will send out the message via the social messaging service but the recipient's name is fake in the hope of making you click on their URL.

The message can be spotted as fabricated as it includes a grammatical error - "Enjoy and thanks me later".

Also, if you manually type in the URL mentioned in the offer ((http://www.asda.com/mycoupon), you will see that the page does not exist on Asda.

Action Fraud have warned that if you click on the URL you will be taken to a fake website designed to trick you into handing over personal information.

The scam message has been seen for Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Nike, Lidl, Aldi & even Singapore Airline variations being sent round too.

How to protect yourself

Action Fraud have suggested a number of ways of protecting yourself from the fraud.

- Install security software on your device and keep it up to date.

- Never click on unsolicited links in messages that you that receive, even if they appear to come from a trusted contact.

- Follow WhatsApp’s advice for staying safe whilst using the messaging service.