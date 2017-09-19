Iceland fined £2.5 million over death of man in Rotherham store

Supermarket chain Iceland Foods has been fined £2.5 million over the death of a man in its Rotherham store.

Iceland Foods Limited received the huge fine following a three week trial at Sheffield Crown Court over the death of contractor Tony Hopkins, who fell to his death while replacing filters in an air conditioning unit.

Iceland was found guilty of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act over the incident at its store on Sycamore Road in 2013.

Mr Hopkins, from Silsden, West Yorkshire, was working on an air conditioning unit located on a plant platform above a suspended ceiling in the store’s warehouse when tragedy struck.

He fell almost three metres from the platform and through the suspended ceiling, sustaining fatal injuries.

An investigation by Adrian Monkhouse, Rotherham Council's principal environmental health officer, revealed that there were no barriers in place to prevent falls from the platform

Iceland was failed to carry out a risk assessment over access to the plant platform either by contractors or their own employees.

Iceland argued that the firm had intended for a guardrail to be installed around the plant platform and had paid for one during a refurbishment of the store but it was never put in place.

In total the firm was fined £2.5 million and ordered to pay costs of £65,019.64 to Rotherham Council.

Councillor Emma Hoddinott, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Waste, Roads and Community Safety, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Hopkins family. Everyone should expect their loved one to return from work safely.

"I would like to thank the council staff for bringing this case to court and getting the answers needed in these tragic circumstances.”

Karen Hanson, Assistant Director for Community Safety and Street Scene, said the case highlighted the importance of companies considering not only their own employees but the health and safety of contractors.

“All businesses should be aware of the importance of health and safety - particularly for high-risk activities such as working from heights,” she added.