Iamsterdam ... you can be too

It's never been easier to enjoy Amsterdam's true colours.

Not red lights and brown cafes that traditionally made Netherland's capital stag central.

Rather green space and golden opportunities this cultivated city of culture offers today.

Museums dedicated to cows, clogs and cheese number among 44 high-brow highlights.

Bikes and boats, not hookers & hookahs, amount to good clean fun for all the family all year round.

And Dam fine time (see top ten sights to visit video) is now available within an hour from South Yorkshire's top flight runway.

Canals: Amsterdam's watery web, beautiful by night or day

Doncaster Sheffield Airport recently launched the increasingly popular service among great eight new routes.

Where to stay: The Muse http://www.themuseamsterdam.com/en/index.html offers views over quiet courtyard or tranquil street scene to suit.

The hidden hotel boasts "Your premium location for serenity, convenience and warm homelike atmosphere."

This boutique base duly delivers on every level, enjoying enviable location close to galaxy of galleries, exhibitions and art houses.

Parklife: Green spaces are Amsterdam residents' - and their cycles - back garden

Where to eat and drink: Take time out in 1,515 cafés and bars to sample proper coffee and pils, good times easily topped up by intoxicating experience that is Heineken Experience.

Fine dine in 1,325 restaurants - inexplicably many carnivore meccas that are Argentinian steak houses - while Indonesian cuisine at www.purimas.nl/pages/en/welcome.php Restaurant Purimas comes highly recommended.

How to travel: Iamsterdam City Card is passport to affordable action-packed unlimited public transport free travel, entry to attractions aplenty and complementary canal cruise.

Songstress Katie Melua may claim nine million bicycles in Beijing but this location's estimated 881,000 ain't too shabby, numbering more than its permanent population, 58 per cent of whom cycle daily.

Falling for Dam: Reviewer Chris Page (right), Peel Airports management communications & corporate affairs manager John Huddleston and press corps colleague Oliver Dyson captured on A'DAM cityscape scene green screen

Easy riders should saddle up at http://www.yellowbike.nl/ Yellow Bike (other coloured cycle centres are available).

Some 213 trams are alternative transports of delight - 36,000 commuters each day desire one streetcar line alone.

And waterway to travel aboard barges beneath 80 bridges, cruising along 165 canals criss-crossing the city like a watery web.

Houseboats number an amazing 2,500, one of which is curiously cat sanctuary full of floating felines.

Free fast ferry ride allows exploration of gentrified northern quarter, whose latest big focal point is literally looming www.adamlookout.com A’DAM LOOKOUT.

Almost 100 metres above ground, the towering attraction affords roof-top bar 360 degree eye in the sky aerial views - courtesy of neon-splashed lift that whisks you, if not your stomach, 20 floors in 22 seconds - this month enjoying addition of Over The Edge sky-scraper swings.

Top flight: Doncaster Sheffield Airport can get you to Amsterdam sure and swift as Robin Hood's arrow

Where else to go: Where to start! Some 40 picturesque parks act as urban lungs while indoor entertainment comes courtesy of 55 theatres and concert halls.

Artis Royal Zoo's 900 animal species amount to superior creature feature and there's even eight chocolate box cover windmills, likely home to "whole lot of mice".

Tiptoe through the tulips, central to annual 4.32 billion blooming brilliant Dutch production, or mingle among 32 markets and stock up on souvenirs in 6,159 shops.

Too many stats perhaps! Suffice to stay, it all adds up to an individual destination that has developed a Lilliputian toy town appeal all its own.

Diminutive CGI rodent Stuart Little would himself be at home among narrowest of houses, built skyward to counter crippling facade tax.

Most famous of which is modern day museum, 17th century Anne Frankhuis, where a young Jew's notable diary documented worst of wartime Nazi occupation and oppression.

Today live and let live liberalism is watchword of multi-cultural melting pot that is warmly welcomes wonderful 180 nationalities.

So live a little, nay a lot, yourself. Take a break and escape to Netherland.

How to get there: Amsterdam services - along with Paris, Berlin, Chambery, Dublin, Dusseldorf,Jersey, Newquay, Malaga, Alicante and Faro routes - can be booked at www.flybe.com with taxes and charges included one-way fares from £29.99. Flybe recently became largest low-fares airline to operate from Doncaster Sheffield Airport with 44 weekly departures and approaching half a million more seats within first year.

Now, not only is the easily accessible terminal served by fast-track link road, but boasts user-friendly meet and greet parking before faster track check-in and recently unveiled Premium Lounge services.

Comfort is key in a VIP environment where complimentary drinks, snacks and unlimited super-fast WiFi are available by booking at www.robinhoodairport.com/at-the-airport/premium-lounge site.