'I've been a fan for 80 years' - Cricket legend Dickie Bird hits back at vile Twitter abuse from Barnsley fans after Sheffield United game

Cricket legend Dickie Bird has reiterated his loyalty to hometown club Barnsley after he received foul abuse on social media - for appearing to support rivals Sheffield United.

The 84-year-old, formerly a well-known Test match umpire and an ex-player and president of Yorkshire, was a guest of Blades chairman Kevin McCabe for Saturday's game between United and the Reds at Bramall Lane, which the hosts won 1-0 thanks to Billy Sharp's goal.

Bird, wearing a United club tie, was interviewed before the game and his comments, described as "jokey" and "banter", enraged some Reds fans, who posted vile abuse on Twitter. A section of fans even demanded Bird's statue, which stands in Barnsley's town centre, be torn down.

“I think some fans have been questioning my loyalty to the Tykes,” Bird said today in a statement.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. I have been a fan for more than 80 years and have a season ticket for the club which I have had for years. I had been invited to the game on Saturday by Sheffield United and there had been some jokey comments about me wearing a Sheffield United tie which I was wearing as I was a guest of the club.

“I did the interview thanking Sheffield United for the invite which had come through their co-owner Kevin McCabe who is a close friend. I am very fortunate to receive invites to a lot of games and this was just another such occasion."

Dickie Bird is a well-known figure in the cricket world

A Blades spokesperson said: "Everybody recognises that Dickie is Barnsley through and through, and always will be. He has never hidden that fact wherever he is.

“Dickie was a guest of the Club. In the board room, before the game, there was the usual pre-match banter including with Dickie who was wearing a United tie, which was mentioned in the interview, as part of the friendly, good natured spirit between him, Barnsley and the Blades that everyone was enjoying in the build-up to kick-off.

“He has attended games previously at Bramall Lane as a guest of our club and a visitor with Barnsley. On Saturday he wore a Yorkshire cricket coat and we knew he was backing Barnsley throughout the game Dickie is first and foremost a Tyke at heart.”

A spokesperson for Barnsley added: “We were disappointed to see Dickie portrayed as anything other than a keen supporter of Barnsley Football Club.

"He is always the first in the queue to renew his season tickets at the beginning of every season and supports the Club financially in as many ways as he possibly can. We hope this matter can be put to bed and we look forward to welcoming Dickie to Oakwell on Saturday along with the many other thousands of true Reds as we take on Sunderland.”

Bird was the subject of a 'My Life in Cricket' exhibition at the Experience Barnsley museum earlier this year, where memorabilia from his life and career was displayed. At the time, he said: "I've given my life to Barnsley, I've given all I can to the town, and I think in return they've done a lot for me."

Bird was awarded an MBE in 1986 and made an OBE in 2012. He has also received the Freedom of Barnsley.