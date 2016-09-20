Hunt for two South Yorkshire boys after rock thrown through train window 'misses driver by inches'

A rock thrown from a bridge which smashed a train window packed with passengers has sparked a police hunt for two boys.

British Transport Police officers are appealing for information after the object was thrown from a bridge and smashed the train’s glass destination signage in Kilnhurst, narrowly missing the driver.

The incident is reported to have happened on Saturday, September 10 at around 5.30pm. The train involved, the 4:19pm Northern Rail Scunthorpe to Lincoln service, was travelling through the Kilnhurst area of Rotherham when the driver spotted two boys on the bridge above the railway, off High Thorne Road, throw a rock towards the train.#

After reviewing CCTV, officers have today issued an image of two boys they want to speak to about the incident.

DC Ian Grice said: “The rock struck the train with such force that it smashed through the glass destination signage screen into the cab. Fortunately it missed the driver by inches. Had it struck him the consequences could have been horrific and it is no exaggeration to say, potentially fatal.

“This was a dangerous incident and one which we are taking extremely seriously. We have conducted an extensive search of the area and are now appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has any information to get in contact.

“I believe the boys in the image have information about this incident."

A Northern spokesperson said: “Mindless acts of vandalism such as this cost the rail network much more than a hefty bill. An incident such as this can cause serious shock and upset to train crew, and as a result, our customers can suffer long and unnecessary delays and disruption to their journey. A damaged window also means a train has to be taken out of service for repair causing further delays and disruptions, something that is preventable and can be avoided.

“Our employees have the right to work in a safe environment and incidents like these not only put them in danger but also risk the lives of the customers we serve. We simply will not tolerate this type of behaviour and continue to work closely with BTP to investigate and prosecute those who carry out such crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, or text 61016, quoting reference 170 of 14/09/2016. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.