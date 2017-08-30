Hunt for driver after crash in South Yorkshire village

Police are hunting for the driver of a car that failed to stop after a crash in a South Yorkshire village.

A grey Ford Focus with learner plates collided with a black VW Scirocco in Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts, near Rotherham, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

The VW driver swerved into an electrical pylon, which fell into the road, while the Ford drove away from the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the VW driver suffered minor injuries and no-one else was hurt, but the road was closed for a 'considerable' amount of time.

PC Paul McIntyre said: “It is important we identify the driver that made off from the scene and I would encourage anyone who may know them, or witnessed the collision, to please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1076 of August 25."