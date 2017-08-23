Hunt continues for men wanted over dog attack on South Yorkshire boy

A police hunt is continuing today for two men wanted after a South Yorkshire boy was mauled by a dog.

The 11-year-old was attacked by a brindle coloured Boxer in Robin Hood's Bay, North Yorkshire, on Thursday, August 11.

He needed plastic surgery after suffering 'significant facial injuries'.

A CCTV image has been released of two men officers want to speak to about the attack.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.