Hunt continues for men wanted over dog attack on South Yorkshire boy

A police hunt is continuing today for two men wanted after a South Yorkshire boy was mauled by a dog.
The 11-year-old was attacked by a brindle coloured Boxer in Robin Hood's Bay, North Yorkshire, on Thursday, August 11.
He needed plastic surgery after suffering 'significant facial injuries'.
A CCTV image has been released of two men officers want to speak to about the attack.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
