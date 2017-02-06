Hundreds sign petition calling for ice rink in Chesterfield

More than 1,200 people have signed a petition calling for an ice rink to be built at the site of Chesterfield's former Queen's Park Sports Centre.

The petition has been set up by Chesterfield man Adrian Todd, a keen ice hockey player who regularly travels to Sheffield to partake in the sport.

It lists a number of benefits of ice rinks, including exercise and stress release.

Work to demolish the old Queen's Park Sports Centre got underway last week.

The prominent building has stood empty since the end of 2015 when it closed to make way for a new £11.25million sports centre on the Queen’s Park Annexe site.

Last October, Chesterfield Borough Council launched a public consultation to find out what residents would like to eventually see happen with the site.

According to the consultation results, a total of 384 respondents (68.9 per cent) indicated that they agreed with the council's preferred option of a 3G all-weather pitch.

An ice rink was one of the three most common alternatives suggested by members of the public - and many residents have contacted the Derbyshire Times calling for one in the town.

Commenting on Mr Todd's petition, a council spokesman said: "Councillors will consider options suggested, including an ice rink, when they meet in March to discuss the future use."

RELATED STORY:

Why an ice rink in Chesterfield would be amazing



