Hundreds of top university courses still available in Sheffield for students in clearing

Students who miss out on their first-choice university course have a better chance than ever this year of securing a course in Sheffield through clearing.

Many elite universities have been forced to lower their entry requirements this year meaning there are now more courses available to students throughout the country.

Universities are desperately trying to recruit more students with the Daily Mail reporting that two thirds of Russel Group universities still have vacancies.

Students who miss out on their top university choice come Thursday will now have the chance to choose from more than 300 courses at the University of Sheffield.

The University still has 382 courses advertised on the Universities and Colleges Admission Service (Ucas) website including English Literature, History, Law, Mathematics, Business Management and Chemical Engineering.

Sheffield University has also told high-performing students that if they do better than expected they can switch to study at the institution.

There are still 280 courses available through clearing at Sheffield Hallam University with experts predicting students entering clearing will have unprecedented choice.

In a Daily Mail survey, Sheffield was making 'most' courses available for students going through clearing and will guarantee accommodation to any students coming through the process.

Students will find out their A-level results on Thursday morning and some will be forced to go through the clearing process to find a course should they miss out on their first-choice.

Sheffield University is one of 15 Russell Group universities offering clearing places along with Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Durham, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Queen Mary, Queen’s Belfast, Southampton and York.