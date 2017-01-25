Hundreds of students apply for new Doncaster sixth form months before it is to open

Almost 700 students have applied to attend Doncaster's new sixth form - more than six months before its due to open its doors.

A total of 691 students have applied to attend the £20m New College Doncaster when it opens its doors, in Auckley, in September.

Artists impression of the new sixth form

It comes as students from nearby schools - Hall Cross Academy, the Hayfield School and Hungerhill School - attended a steel signing ceremony on the site and signed their names on some of the steel supports which will be used in the building.

Pauline Hagen, chief executive of the New Collaborative Learning Trust, the trust behind the college, said: "Putting students at the heart of the building mirrors the college’s commitment to putting students at the heart of everything we do.

"“We are passionate about bringing high quality post-16 education to the young people of Doncaster. Focusing on the needs of every individual student, and creating the challenging but supportive environment that enables them to flourish, is key to that.”

When opened the school will offer more than 50 courses.

New College Doncaster will be twinned with New College Pontefract, which has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

Brendon Fletcher, New College Doncaster’s principal, said: "Our focus on high quality teaching and learning is an essential part of our approach.

"That is why our sister college, New College Pontefract, has been such a success.

"We will be using the same management, the same systems and some of the same teachers to ensure that New College Doncaster delivers the same successful outcomes for our students.”

The college is being built next door to Hayfield School. Its current sixth form will close in August.

Hayfield School student Nathan D’Rozario said: "It’s really good having the college being built next door.

"It really motivates us seeing how much progress is being made every single day. You can also see the whole scale of the operation. It’s absolutely huge and it’s going to be a great college.”

