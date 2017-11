Have your say

Around 300 homes have been hit by a power cut across South Yorkshire today.

The worst affected area is Greasbrough in Rotherham where 120 properties are without power.

Over in Sheffield about 90 are affected in Lowedges, 70 in Neepsend and 20 in Newhall.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site at all four locations attempting to fix the problem.