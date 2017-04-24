Hundreds of scouts march through streets in St George’s Day parade

Hundreds of scouts from across Doncaster were out in force on Sunday for the annual St George’s Day Parade.

Doncaster Danum beavers, cubs, scouts, explorers and scout leaders paraded through the streets of the town.

Scouts across Doncaster came together to celebrate St Georges Day

The parade coincided with many others taking place across the country, involving thousands of scouts, to mark St George’s Day.

During their grand parade in Doncaster, youngsters marched to St George’s Church and passed the Mansion House, where civic mayor for Doncaster Coun David Nevett, joined scout leaders for a salute.

The day also saw awards handed out to some of the organisation’s adult volunteers, including the Award of Merit.

Andy McAteer, from Doncaster Danum Scouts, said the parade shows how the organisation helps to bring communities together.

He said: “On Sunday, Scouts across the country came together to celebrate Saint George’s Day and Doncaster was no different.

“With 921 Doncaster Danum beavers, cubs, scouts, explorers and leaders parading through Doncaster, it shows how scouting not only provides amazing opportunities to young people but how it brings communities together.”

He added: “This is just one of the hundreds, if not thousands, of events scouts take part in each year.

“Ranging from abseiling to kayaking and even to flying. We attempt to provide each young person with the pathways and life skills they will need to be successful and to be a positive impact on society.”

Anyone who would like to join the scouts in Doncaster visit www.doncasterscouts.org.uk