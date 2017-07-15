Hundreds of people sign petition calling for action over dangerous parking outside South Yorkshire school

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition to tackle congestion and dangerous parking outside a South Yorkshire school.

Students, parents and residents are calling for more car parking space and traffic calming measures around Wales High School, in Kiveton Park, Rotherham.

Headteacher Pepe Di'Iasio said a number of concerns have been raised about the volume of traffic, dangerous parking and vehicles blocking access to the school and to driveways.

He said the situation is an accident waiting to happen and there had been three incidents already this year.

Wales High School is on a neighboring site with Kiveton Park Meadows Junior School and over the last five years both schools have grown in pupil numbers.

Mr Di'Iasio said: "We have over 1,600 pupils and over 200 members of staff coming and going to school day in, day out, this makes our site a very busy place to be during drop off and pick up times.

"A number of concerns have been raised by students, staff, parents and the local community about the volume of traffic.

"Other issues that have been raised include vehicles parking dangerously and inhibiting access to the school and to resident’s drives.

"In the last year there have been three incidents, thankfully none of those have resulted in any injuries, but with the number of cars and children leaving and arriving at school we are concerned that there is the potential for an accident and we want to do something about that before it happens.

"We want to make sure that all students and visitors to school are as safe as they can possibly be and that people’s concerns are heard.

"We have already made some changes but feel more needs to be done.

"Therefore we have sent a petition, with over 1,700 names on, to Rotherham Council asking for more car parking spaces and the installation of traffic calming measures.”

The petition, which was presented at a full council meeting on July 12, comes as a bad parking 'wall of shame' has been created by members of the public angered by the situation in Kiveton Park and Wales.

Cars parked on pavements, across pedestrian crossings or on street corners, obstructing views for other road users, are among those earning their owners an unwanted place on the 'S26 Parking Wars and Wall of Shame' Facebook page.