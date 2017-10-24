Hundreds of customers evacuated from IKEA

Hundreds of shoppers have been evacuated from IKEA for the third time this month.

Many customers have taken to Twitter and Facebook this afternoon to report that they have been evacuated from the superstore.

Pictures on social media show fire engines at the store.

This is the third time this month that the store has been evacuated after shoppers were led out twice in one afternoon on Sunday, October 1.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that one pump has been sent to IKEA but said that there was 'no sign of fire' at this time.

More to follow.