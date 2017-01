Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized after a police raid in Sheffield.

Officers found around 250 plants on the Langsett estate on Wednesday night.

An investigation to find those behind the drug den is underway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Owner enquiries will be ongoing. Somehow I do not think anyone will be turning up to claim it but at least it is another lot off the streets."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.