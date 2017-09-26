Huge queue of hungry shoppers wait for a free IKEA hot-dog in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

The promise of a free lunch was clearly too good of an offer to turn down for some shoppers in Sheffield today.

As part of IKEA's 'Wonderful Everyday' tour, the furniture retailer have been running a series of uplifting mini-events to promote the new store.

Queues in Sheffield

This has included an IKEA-style makeover of a supertram and constructing a Hollywood-style sign above the train station made entirely from potted plants and flowers.

But their latest stunt seems to have been their most popular.

IKEA offered some of their famous hot-dogs in Sheffield city centre this afternoon, and customers didn't have to spend a penny.

However, they did have to wait in one long queue in Barker's Pool to get their hands on their free lunch.

Queues in Sheffield

Around 100 shoppers stood patiently waiting as IKEA workers happily handed out the snack synonymous with the store.

The free hot dogs were able available at Barker's pool from 11.30 to 2pm and then on Sheaf Square from 3pm to 5pm.

An IKEA spokesperson said: "Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch?

"Everyone's favourite hot dogs will be arriving in Sheffield and Rotherham with a taste of what's to come.

Queues in Sheffield

"Look out for IKEA's special hot dog cart as it makes its way in and around the city centre with a well-earned treat for shoppers."