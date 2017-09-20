Huge new Apple store to open in Meadowhall on iPhone 8 release date

Sheffield customers will be able to get their hands on the new iPhone when Apple's new Meadowhall store opens on Saturday.

Apple has announced that its new retail store in Meadowhall will reopen on Friday, September 22 at 9am.

Macrumours.com have reported that Thursday will likely be the last business day for Apple's temporary store at Meadowhall.

Apple, which was opened at Meadowhall in December 2005, has been operating out of a temporary store during the store's renovation.

The new store will be twice as large as its old site and will include large glass doors, sequoia wood tables and and shelves and a large video screen.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will go on sale on September 22. You can pre-order the new device from September 15. iOS 11 will be available to download from September 19.