Huge military helicopter buzzes Sheffield - AGAIN!

You may have seen and heard something strange in the sky over Sheffield this afternoon.

At around 3pm today an RAF Chinook flew low over the city - the latest in a series of sightings of the huge chopper in the Sheffield area in recent months.

The unusual looking aircraft is also distinguishable due to the 'thud thud' sound its huge rotor blades make as they slice through the air.

Last month The Star reported that people across Sheffield had taken to social media to ponder why this military aircraft - which is based hundreds of miles away at RAF Odiham in Hampshire - was making such frequent visits to the city.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an American twin-engine helicopter which has been in service since 1962 and is operated by armed forces around the world.

The RAF uses the Chinook for trooping, resupply, and battlefield Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), and for carrying internal and/or underslung loads.

They can carry up to 55 troops (more, usually 24 to 40) and/or up to 10 tonnes of freight. A secondary role includes Search and Rescue.

An RAF spokesman told The Star this morning that the Chinooks spotted over Sheffield yesterday evening were taking part in a training exercise out of RAF Leuchars in Scotland.