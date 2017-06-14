Huge fundraising drive for residents of Grenfell Tower

A fundraising drive has been launched to help out the residents of Grenfell Tower, the west London block of flats that was engulfed in flames in the early hours of this morning.

At least six people have lost their lives and the death toll is expected to rise.

The appeal, on the JustGiving website, was set up by an account in the name of Haley Yearwood, with the note: "I am a teacher at a local school and know that many of our students and their families will be affected by this awful fire.

"It is a really close-knit community and the trauma will be felt for years to come. I'd like to help in any way possible."

A number of crowdfunding pages have since appeared, and JustGiving has set up a main emergency page here, www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/categories/emergencies/grenfell-tower-fire

“Weʼre raising £1,000,000 to help the families of who have been devastated by a fire which has destroyed their homes and taken loved ones,” the JustGiving page explains.

“Many families have lost everything they own, whilst others have lost their lives. Others no doubt will have lost family members, friends and colleagues.

“The money raised will be for those residents of Grenfell Tower affected and will hopefully, even in some small way, help them with whatever they may need in the aftermath.”

A spokesperson for JustGiving said: "JustGiving has once again seen a swell in generosity following the dreadful fire at the Grenfell Tower in west London in the early hours of this morning.

"As with all emergency situations, we will be holding funds while we work with page owners to ensure that all money makes it to those in need."

A number of drop off points have also been set up around London to donate much needed supplies to the survivors – many of whom escaped the fire with only the clothes on their back.

The Met Police have established an emergency number for members of the public to use if they are concerned about a loved one. The Casualty Bureau number is 0800 0961