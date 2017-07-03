Huge fireworks display marks the end of Sheffield's Music in the Gardens

A huge fireworks display marked the end of Music in the Gardens at Sheffield's Botanical Gardens last night.

The festival saw three days of music, including The Bootleg Beatles and 10CC with Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra and Unite the Union Band rounding the weekend off.

The annual event is staged by the Rotary Clubs of South Yorkshire and sees top names perform in the gardens while raising money for charity.

Sixties rockers The Zombies had been due to perform on Thursday, June 29 but organisers were forced to cancel the event.

The festival finished with its traditional final night of a proms-style concert with Sheffield's Philharmonic Orchestra, supported by Unite the Union Band, performing a Night at the Movies.

Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park were all featured by the orchestra as well as Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, many Sheffield residents were left confused by a series of "loud bangs" heard over the city and took to social media to find the cause.

Scott Cain tweeted: "Thought was thunder or fireworks or even a war zone then god knows what loud bangs where then #Sheffield."

Another user tweeted: "Anyone know what them loud bangs in Sheffield were?"

However, some Twitter users were quick to answer these questions by informing them that there was a huge fireworks finale at the festival.

One Twitter user posted: "So those bangs were due to fireworks in Sheffield. End of classical music thing that happens yearly in the botanical gardens.