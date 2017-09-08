Huge earthquake rocks Mexico - tsunami warning issued

Have your say

An earthquake measuring 8.1 on the Richter scale has struck just off the coast of Mexico.

The massive quake was felt across much of the country including the capital Mexico City.

A tsunami warning was issued in the aftermath of the quake with officials confirming a number of people had been killed.

The epicentre of the quake was located 54 miles southwest of the town Pijijiapan on the south coast.

The tsunami warning is in effect for a number of other Central American countries including Honduras, Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guetemala and El Salvador.