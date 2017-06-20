How you can play with a fidget spinner on Google

You can sit at your desk and play with a fidget spinner virtually thanks to Google.

Fidget spinners are those spinning pieces of plastic that are popping up everywhere, from classrooms to numerous stands on high streets across the country.

Now Google Search has a hidden virtual fidget spinner. Simply search 'spinner' and you’ll be given a widget that houses the virtual spinner.

You can click on 'spin' or drag the spinner to replicate flicking one in real life.

And what's the point of all of this? There isn't one. But just like fidget spinners, it is strangely addictive.