How to get an IKEA hot dog for FREE in Sheffield tomorrow

There are plenty of reasons to get excited for the new IKEA opening in Sheffield this week.

Sheffield residents are eagerly awaiting the chance to get their hands on some new furniture from the popular store when it opens on Thursday.

However, the Scandinavian chain is also renowned for its fantastic food; offering Swedish meatballs and hot-dogs inside the store.

As part of the store's 'Wonderful Everyday Tour', Sheffield residents will have the chance to pick up a free hot-dog in the city centre.

IKEA will be bringing their famous hot dogs to Sheffield city centre on Tuesday and giving them away for FREE.

The free hot dogs will be on offer in Barker's Pool from 11.30am to 2pm and then on Sheaf Square from 3pm to 5pm.

An IKEA spokesperson said: "Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch?

"Everyone’s favourite hot dogs will be arriving in Sheffield and Rotherham with a taste of what’s to come.

"Look out for IKEA’s special hot dog cart as it makes its way in and around the city centre with a well-earned treat for shoppers."

The store has launched the series of mini-events to give residents a preview of what's to come when the new store arrives.

The tour has already included eye-catching artwork by local artists and a host of family events and community makeovers.

IKEA said the tour was to 'give residents and visitors the chance to experience the little things in life that make the everyday more wonderful'.