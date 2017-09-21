How to eat from just £5 at these 50 Sheffield restaurants all this week

A new initiative with restaurants across Sheffield offering special fixed price menus to celebrate the city's dining scene has launched today.
Dine Sheffield is based on the first Restaurant Week carried out in New York, and aims to encourage several thousand new diners to experience the city centre’s incredible dining choices at an extraordinary value.
The initiative means a week-long celebration of amazing savings on a variety of menus at participating venues.
Around 50 of the city centre’s favourite eateries will be serving up fixed price offers to showcase the outstanding diversity of its vibrant food offer.
Each restaurant has crafted a bespoke menu for either £5, £10 or £15 per person, which will be available during Dine Sheffield week.
The initiative has launched today and runs up until September 28.
Diane Jarvis, from Sheffield BID which is organising the initiative as part of its Alive After Five strategy, said: “Sheffield city centre has a strong food offer comprising big names and independent venues.
“Dine Sheffield is part of our strategy to develop the early evening economy. It provides a collaborative platform to showcase our great-range of eateries and the diversity of the food and restaurant sector.”
Adrian Bagnoli, co-owner of Cubana Tapas Bar and Restaurant and BID board member, said: “Alive After Five is about creating an early evening ambience and bringing an additional buzz into the city centre which people want to be part of.
“We’ve got such a highly regarded independent offering across the food and drink sector in Sheffield, it’s great to have an opportunity to work together to showcase the offer. I hope that Dine Sheffield will become a twice-yearly fixture on the Alive After Five calendar of events.”
Click here to download vouchers and see the deals for yourself.
Restaurants taking part include:
80z Burger Company
Aagrah
All Bar One
Bar and Beyond
Bloo 88
Brew and Bean
Browns
Bungalows and Bears
Cafe Rouge
California Fresh
Craft and Dough
Crucible Corner
Cubana
Edison’s
El Paso
Firepit BBQ
Forum Kitchen and Bar
Fresh Choice Noodle Bar
Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Great Escape
Ink and Water
The Place to Eat, John Lewis
Las Iguanas
Light Cinema Green Room
Marco’s
Millenium Gallery Cafe
Pizza Express at Devonshire Green, St Paul’s Place and The Moor
Revolucion de Cuba
Sakushi
Sentinel Brewhouse
Silversmiths
Smoke Barbecue
Strada
Streetfood Warehouse
The Cabin
The Common Room
The Devonshire
The Devonshire Cat
The Red Deer
The Street Food Chef
Trippets Lounge Bar
Union Street Pop Up Cafe
Unit
Wellies
