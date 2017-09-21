How to eat from just £5 at these 50 Sheffield restaurants all this week

A new initiative with restaurants across Sheffield offering special fixed price menus to celebrate the city's dining scene has launched today.

Dine Sheffield is based on the first Restaurant Week carried out in New York, and aims to encourage several thousand new diners to experience the city centre’s incredible dining choices at an extraordinary value.

The initiative means a week-long celebration of amazing savings on a variety of menus at participating venues.

Around 50 of the city centre’s favourite eateries will be serving up fixed price offers to showcase the outstanding diversity of its vibrant food offer.

Each restaurant has crafted a bespoke menu for either £5, £10 or £15 per person, which will be available during Dine Sheffield week.

The initiative has launched today and runs up until September 28.

Diane Jarvis, from Sheffield BID which is organising the initiative as part of its Alive After Five strategy, said: “Sheffield city centre has a strong food offer comprising big names and independent venues.

“Dine Sheffield is part of our strategy to develop the early evening economy. It provides a collaborative platform to showcase our great-range of eateries and the diversity of the food and restaurant sector.”

Adrian Bagnoli, co-owner of Cubana Tapas Bar and Restaurant and BID board member, said: “Alive After Five is about creating an early evening ambience and bringing an additional buzz into the city centre which people want to be part of.

“We’ve got such a highly regarded independent offering across the food and drink sector in Sheffield, it’s great to have an opportunity to work together to showcase the offer. I hope that Dine Sheffield will become a twice-yearly fixture on the Alive After Five calendar of events.”

Click here to download vouchers and see the deals for yourself.

Restaurants taking part include:

80z Burger Company

Aagrah

All Bar One

Bar and Beyond

Bloo 88

Brew and Bean

Browns

Bungalows and Bears

Cafe Rouge

California Fresh

Craft and Dough

Crucible Corner

Cubana

Edison’s

El Paso

Firepit BBQ

Forum Kitchen and Bar

Fresh Choice Noodle Bar

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Great Escape

Ink and Water

The Place to Eat, John Lewis

Las Iguanas

Light Cinema Green Room

Marco’s

Millenium Gallery Cafe

Pizza Express at Devonshire Green, St Paul’s Place and The Moor

Revolucion de Cuba

Sakushi

Sentinel Brewhouse

Silversmiths

Smoke Barbecue

Strada

Streetfood Warehouse

The Cabin

The Common Room

The Devonshire

The Devonshire Cat

The Red Deer

The Street Food Chef

Trippets Lounge Bar

Union Street Pop Up Cafe

Unit

Wellies