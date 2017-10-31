How Sheffield's newest bar is bringing a taste of New York to the city centre

Sheffield is one of the greatest cities in the country but, it can never hurt having a bit more New York around.

The Big Apple is famed for many things; from its towering skyscrapers to its sprawling parks and jam-packed shopping streets.

But, one of the main reasons New York is the envy of cities across the world? The food.

On every street you can find a pizza parlour or burger joint, serving the juiciest dishes with the freshest ingredients. And, not to mention, the biggest portions.

So, when you order your pizza from Edward’s (or Eddie’s as the pizza menu states) you can expect the same hand-made quality and innovative ideas that makes eating in New York a privilege.

The bar has only been open a matter of weeks and the menu is still in its infant stages.

But, if you’re wanting a fresh pizza at a very reasonable price, then you’ve got more than enough choice.

American diners fully expect service with a smile and for the staff to go above and beyond to help them and this is exactly what we got from the first minute at Edward’s.

Chef Gary was only too happy to talk us through the blossoming menu with just a gently push to trying his personal favourite dish, the beef & bhaji pizza.

Gary, who has worked in restaurants across the world, said he has been inspired from working in a New York kitchen and wanted to bring a taste of that to Sheffield.

Mission accomplished.

We started with the chicken wings and parmesan chips and, in typical New York style, they were mouth-wateringly good.

The less brave of us (me) opted for the hot sauce on the side but, even for the faint-hearted (me), this was the perfect accompaniment with just the right kick to give the wings that added star quality.

We heeded Gary’s advice and plumped for a beef & bhaji pizza, along with the roast veg & goat’s cheese choice. If there were any worries you may leave Edward’s hungry then don’t fret.

The toppings on both pizzas, the bhajis in particular, were exquisite. Tiny, tasteless toppings were nowhere to be found and Gary’s bravery with his dishes has resulted in what is sure to be one of the most popular dishes on the menu.

The full menu is due to be released soon with brunch, sweets and big and little numbers. It’s a safe bet that it will be just as tasty.

We dined on Friday, October 27 and paid £33.60 for two pints, two starters and two 12” pizzas.