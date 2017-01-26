How much South Yorkshire Police paid out in compensation for raiding the wrong properties

New figures show South Yorkshire Police paid out thousands of pounds in compensation to residents who had their house raided by mistake.

Officers carry out warrants to disrupt criminal activity and violent gangs seizing guns and drugs on regular basis in order to keep our streets safe.

Police prepare to execute a warrant at an address in Rotherham. Picture: Paul Drabble

But on a few occasions, things don't go to plan and the wrong house is raided due to human error.

From April 2013 to April 2016, South Yorkshire Police had to pay out £5,395 in compensation from executing warrants at the wrong address. But compensation payments have fallen by 91 per cent £3,874 in 2013-2014 to £374 in 2015-2016.

Between the time frame, £1,196 was paid out to residents in Sheffield, £1,711 in Rotherham and £2,488 in Doncaster.

Barnsley was the only place in South Yorkshire where police didn't have to pay out compensation.

The Star understands if officers raid a property backed up with intelligence, the force would not pay out compensation despite being no criminal activity being found.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force would not be commenting on the figures.

