How much do you need to earn an hour to live in each Sheffield postcode?

Have you ever wondered how much money you'd have to earn an hour to buy a house in the most expensive area of Sheffield?

It might come as a shock to some residents about the price difference between buying a house in some of Sheffield's most desirable areas to the rest of the city.

For example, the average house price in Dore is a whopping £465,597.

This means potential homeowners will have to earn £23.78 an hour to afford a home there, according to a recent study by Web-Blinds.com.

That works out at around £891.75 a week or an annual wage of £46,371 a year.

Trendy Sheffield suburbs Ecclessall, Hunter's Bar, Broomhill, Crookesmoor and Fulwood are a little more affordable but still too much for most.

Workers will have to earn £20.85 an hour to afford a home in S11 and £18.94 in up and coming S10.

At the other end of the scale, the cheapest areas in Sheffield to buy a home is in the S4, S14 and S9 postcodes.

For example, the average home in Darnall costs £88,536.

According to Web-Blinds, you would have to earn £5.19 per hour to be able to afford a home in Sheffield.

The full list:

S17 - Dore, Totley, Bradway - £23.78

S11 - Ecclesall, Endcliffe Park, Ecclesall Road, Greystones, Hunter's Bar, Millhouses, Sharrow Vale, Nether Edge, Whirlow, Brincliffe - £20.85

S10 - Broomhill, Broomhall, Crookes, Crookesmoor, Crosspool, Fulwood, Ranmoor - £18.94

S7 - Abbeydale, Carter Knowle, Nether Edge, Millhouses - £18.21

S35 - Chapeltown, Crane Moor, Ecclesfield, Grenoside, High Green, Oughtibridge, Thurgoland, Wharncliffe Side, Wortley - £12.91

S8 - Batemoor, Beauchief, Greenhill, Jordanthorpe, Lowedges, Meersbrook, Norton, Norton Lees, Woodseats - £12.75

S26 - Aston, Aughton, Harthill, Kiveton Park, Swallownest, Todwick, Wales - £12.24

S20 - Beighton, Crystal Peaks, Halfway, Mosborough, Owlthorpe, Sothall, Waterthorpe, Westfield - £11.36

S21 - Eckington, Killamarsh, Renishaw, Spinkhill - £11.28

S6 - Bradfield, Dungworth, Hillsborough, Holdworth, Hollow Meadows, Loxley, Malin Bridge, Middlewood, Stannington, Storrs, Upperthorpe, Walkley, Wadsley Bridge, Wisewood, Wadsley, Fox Hill - £11.25

S12 - Birley, Gleadless, Gleadless Townend, Frecheville, Hackenthorpe, Intake, Ridgeway - £9.78

S3 - Broomhall, Burngreave, Neepsend, Netherthorpe - £9.58

S1 - Sheffield City Centre £9.32

S13 - Fence, Handsworth, Richmond, Woodhouse - £8.76

S2 - Arbourthorne, Heeley, Highfield, Manor, Norfolk Park, Wybourn, Park Hill - £7.99

S5 - Firth Park, Fir Vale, Longley, Shirecliffe, Shiregreen, Southey Green, Parson Cross - £6.94

S9 - Attercliffe, Brightside, Darnall, Meadowhall, Tinsley, Wincobank - £6.64

S14 - Gleadless Valley - £6.06

S4 - Grimesthorpe, Pitsmoor - 5.19