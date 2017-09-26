How IKEA customers can avoid traffic chaos during Sheffield store's opening weekend

IKEA has urged motorists to use public transport as the city gears up for the store's opening weekend.

The Scandinavian furniture chain will make its long-awaited opening on Thursday and heavy traffic is expected over the opening weekend.

IKEA has encouraged motorists to use public transport where possible as Sheffield City Council warns the traffic level will be similar to the Christmas holiday period.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said: “I’m delighted that IKEA is here and know that its store will be a big success. The store has excellent tram links with a Supertram station just yards away.

“The store has encouraged people to use public transport wherever possible.

“The store also backs on to the Sheffield to Tinsley Canal and can be accessed by cycle or on foot. I want people to look at these options but, if they have to drive, to allow plenty of time to do so and to follow updates from Highways England or radio traffic announcements.

“I know that we need to do more to improve the infrastructure close to the store and this has been acknowledged by IKEA and Meadowhall too. We have announced a feasibility study looking at capacity issues close to the Meadowhall junction and will continue to assess how we the network can adapt to this rapidly changing area of the city.”

The council said they expect an additional 900 vehicles per hour in the Lower Don Valley during peak time over the Thursday September 28 to Sunday October 1 period.

The capacity of the IKEA Sheffield car park is 983 spaces but the council have stressed that car parking spaces 'will turn round quickly'.

IKEA is the only store in the country to have a tram stop, Carbrook, on its doorstep and the council said shoppers can use it as an alternative to beat the traffic queues.

Garry Deakin, store manager for IKEA Sheffield, added: “I am incredibly excited to open the doors to IKEA Sheffield on Thursday and thrilled that so many people are planning to join us as we celebrate our arrival in the city.

“We have been working closely with Sheffield City Council to manage traffic to the store and would encourage everyone to use public transport where possible.

"IKEA Sheffield is extremely well-served by the Supertram and local bus routes so people can travel easily between the store and the city centre.”

The council said that they will be watching the road network closely from its traffic control centre and posting traffic updates using the hashtag #ikeatraffic.

IKEA will be providing extra staff to operate overflow car parks and ensure people can get to the store easily.

The council said they are also working with Meadowhall and others to unlock additional parking spaces usually used at busy times of the year.