How happy is Sheffield? Giant emoji ‘happy clock’ to be beamed onto City Hall

A ‘happiness clock’ will be beamed onto the side of key buildings in Sheffield city centre to reveal how happy the city is at any given time.

No, it’s not an April Fool’s gag - a giant emoji will be projected onto the Cathedral and City Hall, reflecting Sheffielders’ current mood.

The project, from Happy Sheffield in conjunction with the University of Sheffield, will use a program which automatically scans Twitter in real time and pulls out what Sheffield is feeling.

It will collect data from all Tweets known to originate in Sheffield in order to come up with the emoji of choice at any given time.

