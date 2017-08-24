How does the price of your Sheffield home compare with the average in the area?

Have your say

Yesterday, the Star revealed how much money you would have to earn an hour to buy a house in each postcode across Sheffield.

The information, from a recent study by Web-Blinds.com, showed that potential homeowners will have to earn £23.78 to afford a home in the most expensive area of Sheffield.

However, they would only need to earn £5.19 an hour to afford a home in the cheapest area of Sheffield.

The site has another tool which means homeowners in Sheffield can compare the value of their property to the average in their area.

The average price for a house in Sheffield is £188,192 with the most expensive street at Whirlow Park Road with houses costing £928,306.

The tool also lets you compare your home's value to that of the most expensive properties in Europe and the rest of the world.

You can try the tool for yourself here but these are just a few we tried out.

Beighton - Average house costs £152,737 - Most expensive street is Copper Beech Close with houses costing £292,274

Darnall - Average house costs £88,536 - Most expensive street is Pollitt Close with houses costing £128,679

Dore - Average house costs £465,597 - Most expensive street is Blue Ridge Close with houses costing £869,338

Grenoside - Average house costs £229,546 - Most expensive street is Vicarage Close with houses costing £414,378

Handsworth - Average house costs £131,254 - Most expensive street is Medlock Close with houses costing £173,380

Mosborough - Average house costs £210,142 - Most expensive street is Hallside Court with houses costing £375,352

Owlthorpe - Average house costs £195,606 - Most expensive street is Leebrook Place with houses costing £321,311

Penistone - Average house costs £181,848 - Most expensive street is Hartcliffe Hill Road with houses costing £441,608

Sheffield City Centre - Average house costs £179,288 - Most expensive street is Regent Street with houses costing £242,064

Stocksbridge - Average house costs £134,936 - Most expensive street is Stocksbridge with houses costing £453,852

Woodhouse - Average house costs £135,747 - Most expensive street is John Hibbard Close with houses costing £257,657