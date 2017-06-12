How do Carlos Carvalhal and Chris Wilder fare in the Championship's list of longest serving managers?

Despite a number of clubs going into the new season with a new face face in the dugout, Sheffield Wednesday gave manager Carlos Carvalhal a new deal to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

Sheffield United will also be looking to build on a positive campaign last time out as Chris Wilder ended their six year absence from The Championship by winning the League One title.

But who are the longest serving managers in The Championship?

1. Mick McCarthy - Ipswich Town (4 years, 220 days): The 58-year-old has a wealth of managerial experience having previously been in charge at Millwall, Republic of Ireland, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite a disappointing 16th place finish last season and unrest among many supporters, owner Marcus Evans remains convinced McCarthy is the right man for the job.

2. Simon Grayson - Preston North End (4 years, 111 days): The former Blackpool, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town manager has done a superb job at Deepdale with limited resources. North End finished 11th last season and were flirting with the play-offs until the latter stages of the season.

3. Neil Harris - Millwall (2 years, 91 days): The 39-year-old increased his legendary status at The Den last season by leading his team to promotion from League One via the play-offs. This saw them return to the second flight at the second time of asking.

4. Carlos Carvalhal - Sheffield Wednesday (1 year, 344 days): The Portuguese boss has recently been given a contract extension at Hillsborough after a second successive unsuccessful play-off campaign. Owls fans will be hoping that it is third time lucky next season as Carvahal looks to deliver top flight football to the club.

5. Dean Smith - Brentford (1 year, 191 days): The 46-year-old has done an impressive job at Griffin Park since taking over in 2015. The Bees finished 10th last season and played some of the best football in the division in the process.

6. Nigel Clough - Burton Albion (1 year, 184 days): The achievement of the Brewers retaining their position in The Championship last season has been overlooked by many. Clough played a huge role in this and stayed loyal to the club despite an approach from Nottingham Forest in January.

7. Slavisa Jokanovic - Fulham (1 year, 164 days): Jokanovic has transformed the Cottagers' fortunes in a very short period of time. When he took over, the club were struggling in the lower reaches of the division. However, this season they were unlucky not to achieve promotion after losing out in the play-off semi-finals to Reading.

8. Lee Johnson - Bristol City (1 year, 123 days): The 35-year-old is one of the youngest managers in The Championship. He made the headlines in 2016 as he decided to move from Barnsley to Bristol City. Despite coming under pressure at times during last season, he led the Robins to survival as they finished three points clear of the relegation zone.

9. Paul Heckingbottom - Barnsley (1 year, 123 days): Heckingbottom was given the task of filling the void left by Johnson and he has not disappointed. Success in the Football League Trophy Final and League One Play-Off Final led to him being given the job on a permanent basis. He then led the club to a comfortable 14th placed finish last season.

10. Chris Wilder - Sheffield United (1 year, 28 days): Wilder was able to end the Blades' six-year absence from The Championship as he led his team to the League One title last season. He will be hoping to continue this success in the second flight next season.

11. Phil Parkinson - Bolton Wanderers (364 days): Wanderers returned to The Championship at the first attempt under the guidance of Parkinson. They finished in the second automatic promotion spot, four points ahead of Scunthorpe in third.

12. Jaap Stam - Reading (361 days): Stam has recently stated how he is happy to remain at the club despite interest from other clubs. The former Manchester United player led the Royals to the play-off final last season where they lost to Huddersfield Town at Wembley on penalties.

13. Neil Warnock - Cardiff City (247 days): Warnock made Cardiff the 17th club of his managerial career in October. He took over from Paul Trollope with the club languishing at the bottom of the league. However, he had a positive impact and guided them to a 12th placed finish.

14. Steve Bruce - Aston Villa (240 days): Bruce is similar to Warnock in regards to his vast amount of managerial experience. He took over the job from Roberto Di Matteo but could not guide Villa into the play-offs as they finished 13th.

15. Ian Hollway - Queens Park Rangers (210 days): The charismatic manager took over at Loftus Road for the second time in November replacing Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. However, it was a disappointing campaign as they finished 18th.

16. Gary Rowett - Derby County (87 days): The former Birmingham City manager became the Rams' third manager of a chaotic campaign last time out. He will be hoping to bring stability to the club as they look to challenge for a place in the Premier League.

17. Mark Warburton - Nottingham Forest (87 days): The former Brentford and Rangers boss was appointed in March with the objective of keeping the Reds in the division. He will be looking to guide Forest to a much higher finish next time out under the new ownership of Evangelos Marinakis.

18. Harry Redknapp - Birmingham City (52 days): After the disastrous decision to replace Gary Rowett with Gianfranco Zola, Blues appointed Redknapp with three games to go. The experienced manager achieved two wins out of three and has been rewarded with the job on a full-time basis.

19. Daniel Farke - Norwich City (15 days): The Canaries were arguably the big underachievers in The Championship last season. They ended the season with Alan Irvine in charge following the dismissal of Alex Neil. Farke will be hoping to get Norwich challenging nearer the top of the division next time out.

20. Nuno Espirito Santo - Wolverhampton Wanderers (9 days): Wolves wasted no time in snapping up the services of the former Porto boss after he was relieved of his duties. The club's owners who dismissed Paul Lambert after a disagreement on transfer policy will be hoping Santo can get the club challenging next season.

21. Leonid Slutsky - Hull City (3 days): Hull have recently filled the void left by departing manager Marco Silva with that of former Russia boss Slutsky. He will be looking to guide the Tigers back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

22. Gary Monk - Middlesbrough (3 days): Monk was in demand after he resigned from his position at Leeds following the end of the season. It was Steve Gibson who managed to snap him up as Boro already look a real force to be reckoned with next season.

23. Vacant - Sunderland: The club are still on the search for a new manager after David Moyes resigned following their relegation from the Premier League in what was a torrid campaign.

24. Vacant - Leeds United: The Yorkshire club have been left without a manager following the surprise resignation from Monk after a great campaign. Aitor Karanka has been linked with the job but nothing concrete has yet be confirmed.

Both Wednesday and United will be hoping that the fact they have had their manager in place for a significant amount of time will give them the edge over their Championship rivals next season.

This could have a noticeable impact in the early stages as the new managers try to get their philosophies across to their players.

The 2017/18 Championship fixture list is due to be released on 21st June and both sets of fans will be looking forward to finding out when the first Steel City derby will be taking place.