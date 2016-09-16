How can bosses improve Sheffield's Supertram? - People needed to give their views

Sheffield residents and businesses are being asked to give their views on the future of Supertram.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive will hold a public consultation from 19 September 19 to October 30 to find out what people think about Supertram, how the network could be developed or improved, and how services could fit with other transport.

Consultation feedback will help transport leaders draft an investment strategy that will seek Government funding to prepare Supertram for the future, and allow services to operate for another 30 years.

SYPTE Executive Director, Stephen Edwards, said: “Supertram supports Sheffield’s modern identity and has connected people to jobs, education and leisure in the city centre and beyond for over 21 years. Whilst we continue to make significant investment in the network, parts of the system are coming to the end of their working life and the time is right for us to consider how Supertram can best support the evolving needs of the Region.”

"SYPTE’s current concession agreement for Supertram’s services is ready for renewal in March 2024. So it is time for us to start putting plans in place to make sure Supertram is fit for the future. The important views of residents and businesses across Sheffield City Region will help to shape our investment strategy to prepare the network for its next chapter.”

Martin McKervey, Sheffield City Region LEP lead board business member for transport said: “Supertram plays a key role in the delivery of the Sheffield City Region Strategic Economic Plan, attracting businesses into our city region and visitors and workers into our city centre to maximise productivity and economic growth.

“Finding out what people want from future Supertram services will inform our business case for the investment needed to build on this, as well providing a starting point for a Sheffield City Region Mass Transit Strategy that will maximise the benefits of other transport systems, such as HS2.”

People can have their say on the future of Supertram by completing a short survey online at travelsouthyorkshire.com/tramfuture or by collecting a form from an Interchange Customer Service desk.