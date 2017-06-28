How Blades and Owls fans can watch their teams live on Sky Sports for just £18 a month

Football fans in Sheffield hoping to watch their teams live on Sky Sports can do so for a lot less than usual this season.

Sheffield United will join rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship next season after spending six years in League One.

Fans not lucky enough to watch the games live can head to Sky Sports who have exclusive live coverage of the Sky Bet EFL in 2017/18.

Sky Sports have announced its first live Sky Bet EFL Championship match will be Sunderland hosting Derby County at the Stadium of Light on Friday, August 4.

It will be one of three live Championship matches on Sky on the first weekend of the season with Aston Villa v Hull City and Bolton v Leeds also chosen for live coverage.

Although Sky have not announced when any live Blades or Owls games will be shown live, supporters can watch for cheaper as of next season.

Sky have announced that they will be scrapping numbered sport channels and instead launching sport specific replacements for football, cricket and golf.

This means football fans hoping to watch the Owls, Blades and any other Championship match can do so without having to pay for Test match cricket or the PGA Tour.

Football fans can watch live games on TV for a new monthly charge of just £18 whereas, currently, new subscribers have to pay £49.50 per month for the cheapest sports package.

However, Sports fans wanting to get the entire Sky Sports bundle, including the two football channels, specific channels for cricket and gold and a new channel called Sky Sports Arena showing other sports including rugby and tennis, will be charged considerably more.

The dedicated news channel, Sky Sports News HQ, and Sky Sports Mix will be unaffected by the changes.