House prices at all-time high in Sheffield as property boom spreads across South Yorkshire

House prices have reached an all-time high in Sheffield as the property boom spreads across South Yorkshire.

New monthly figures have shown that house prices in Sheffield, as well as Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham are experiencing their own booms.

Recent investment across Sheffield has meant house prices have reached their highest ever price as developers continue to invest in the city.

According to figures from the Land Registry, the average house price in Sheffield increased from £152,735 to £154,125, a rise of 3.03 per cent.

But, the figures show that house prices across the rest of South Yorkshire have also increased, especially in Barnsley.

Figures for houses sold in July have shown that prices have risen by 6.32 per cent in the past year with the average house now costing £117,570.

In Rotherham, the average house price has increased from £129,714 to £132,749 - a rise of 2.45 per cent.

Doncaster had the slowest amount of growth with prices rising by 1.67 per cent to £124,630.

The news comes as house prices were £11,000 higher in July than a year earlier.

The average UK house price was £226,000 in July, which was £11,000 higher than in July 2016, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) jointly with other bodies.

Property values were up by 5.1% in the year to July and the annual growth rate has remained broadly around 5% during 2017, the report said. House prices were also up by 1.1% month-on-month in July.