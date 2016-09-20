House in Sheffield raided while owners were on holiday

A burglar who broke into a house in Sheffield while the occupants were on holiday is being hunted by police.

The crook struck in Folds Lane, Beauchief, forcing entry through the front door.

Police officers are also investigating a burglary of a garage on the same street.

Investigations are also underway into the burglary of a flat in Gervase Walk, Low Edges, after a window was smashed to gain entry and a raid of a home in

Mawfa Road, Gleadless Valley, after a window was forced open.

Burglars tried to break into properties in Knaresborough Road, Millhouses and

King Ecgbert Road, Totley, but they were disturbed and fled empty-handed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.