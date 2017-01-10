Hospital Trust chair steps down position

The chair of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals, Chris Scholey, has stepped down from his position, after eight years leading the organisation.

Since joining the Trust on January 1 2009, Chris has overseen improvements in the quality of care for patients guiding DBH into the top 20 per cent of NHS providers.

Chris said: “I have really enjoyed being chair of DBH and will miss the very talented, committed and hardworking team. Without a doubt I’d like to thank them for the great job they are doing and in particular for the fantastic support they have given me.

“I also want to recognise the governors and non-executive directors who have been on this journey with me and I thank them for their help and support. The important thing is that you leave a place better than you found it and I feel reasonably confident that I have made a modest contribution.”

Chris now plans to focus on his other business passions, as board member of Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, helping to elevate the profile of the region’s local airport and attract investment opportunities into the area.