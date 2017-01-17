Hospital's plea to track down relatives of Sheffield woman after her death

A plea has been launched to find relatives of a Sheffield woman who has died in hospital in the city.

Beryl Freeman died earlier this month at the age of 74 in the city's Northern General Hospital and an appeal has been launched to help find her relatives.

An obituary notice printed in The Star yesterday said: "Beryl Freeman has sadly died in the Sheffield Northern General Hospital on 6 January.

"Known to have lived in Sheffield. Seeking information of any relatives for Beryl."

A photo of the obituary notice has also been widely shared online via Facebook in a bid to track down relatives.

Anyone with information should contact the bereavement office at Northern General Hospital on: (0114) 2714555.