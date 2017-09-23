Hospital researcher to run Sheffield 10k to fund studies into benefits of exercise in cancer

An oncology researcher is set to run the Asda Foundation Sheffield 10k for Weston Park Cancer Charity tomorrow to aid ongoing studies into the benefits of exercise in cancer.

Rebecca Robinson, consultant in Sport and Exercise Medicine, is currently investigating the benefits of exercise in cancer with funding from Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Evidence has shown that cancer survival rates are increasing and there is growing understanding to suggest that exercise can significantly improve some of the physical and psychological effects of cancer including fitness for treatment and cancer related fatigue.

The research study aims to highlight how physical activity is a safe and achievable option for people living with and beyond cancer.

Rebecca, of Nether Edge, said: “Without the generous support of Weston Park Cancer Charity and its supporters I wouldn’t be able to carry out the important research I am doing today.”

The 34-year-old combines a demanding work life and part-time research studies with running for Team GB.

She achieved her first major international debut in 2010 in the European championship marathon in Barcelona where she helped the Team GB squad to achieve bronze. Since then she has gone on to compete as a mountain runner around the world.

She added: “I would like to encourage everyone to join Team Weston Park for the Sheffield 10K and help raise funds for this great cause.

"Running is great; you don’t need expensive equipment so it’s easy for anyone to take part. Just make sure you take it steady and enjoy yourself – that’s the most important thing.”

Gemma Noon, community fundraiser at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to all the runners that are taking on the Sheffield 10K to raise vital funds for Weston Park Hospital.

"This year we have more runners than ever before and we can’t wait to congratulate Team Weston Park as they cross the finish line.”

Runners in tomorrow's race will take on a city centre route, starting in Arundel Gate at 9.30am