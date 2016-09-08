Hospice’s birthday bash

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will be celebrating its eighth birthday with a fun-filled day on September 18.

Music, treasure hunts, a bouncy castle and games will be among the festivities during an action packed open day in North Anston, where people will be able to buy a range of goods from stalls, take a tour around the children’s hospice and visit the memory garden designed by gardener and TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

With a mix of indoor and outdoor family-friendly events designed to entertain guests whatever the weather, the Birthday Bash will celebrate eight years of Bluebell Wood supporting children and families across South Yorkshire.

Bluebell Wood events fundraiser Jo Berry said: “Bluebell Wood is all about helping children and young adults to live with love and laughter and our Birthday Bash will give everyone a chance to see how we do that and have a lot of fun.

“Tickets are just £2 each and all money raised will go towards our work supporting around 250 families each year.”