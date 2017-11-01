'HORRIFYING ORDEAL': Chesterfield man threatened with apparent firearm during test drive

Have your say

A Chesterfield man was threatened with an apparent firearm before his vehicle was stolen during what he thought was a test drive.

The terrifying crime happened between 8.10pm and 8.30pm last Wednesday when the 45-year-old car owner took three men for a test drive in his black Range Rover Sport, starting at Brockwell Lane.

As the car drove down Cuttholme Road, one of the men pulled out what appeared to be a firearm and threatened him.

The victim managed to escape the moving vehicle as it approached Ashgate Road and Shaftesbury Avenue - but the Range Rover was stolen.

DC Russ Garner, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "This was a horrifying ordeal for the victim and we are appealing to the public for any information about the three suspects or sightings of the black Range Rover.

"The suspects are described as Asian and in their late 20s.

"One of the men wore a cream jumper and was the shortest of the three men at about 5ft 6in tall.

"He was also clean shaven.

"The man driving is described as 5ft 11in tall with a short beard.

"The third man is approximately 5ft 11in tall and was wearing a baseball cap.

"Do you recall seeing these men in or around Chesterfield on October 25?

"Perhaps you spotted a black Range Rover or noticed something suspicious?

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please get in touch.

"I'd also like to urge people to be vigilant when selling items online and inviting people who are not known to you, to your address or in this case into your vehicle.

"If possible, arrange visits during daylight hours and always ensure that someone else is at home or knows your whereabouts."

Anyone with information should call DC Garner on 101, quoting reference 17000462097, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.