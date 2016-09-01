Hope for new powers to tackle problem drinking in Sheffield

Health bosses could seek new powers to tackle problem drinking in certain parts of Sheffield.

The council’s public health team is working with Sheffield University to map out where alcohol problems are having the most impact on health in the city.

A report to the governing body of the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group said new powers could be considered to deal with the issue under Government proposals to give organisations in the Sheffield City Region more control through devolution.

The document said: “We have started work to widen out our alcohol strategy to thinking about what additional work can help to reduce the population impacts of alcohol.

“Ideas around reducing the cumulative impact of alcohol sales in areas of the city and work to consider what additional powers we might like to request under a devolution deal are being explored.

“We are also working with the University of Sheffield and other partners to better map out where the harms of alcohol are most felt in the city, and what policy measures may make the most impact on this.”

The report added that further initiatives being examined include health bosses considering how providers can provide more effective interventions for people with alcohol problems.

More details are set to be revealed later this month, when the council is expected to publish a new draft alcohol strategy for the city.

The strategy will require the approval of councillors before coming into force.