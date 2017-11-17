Hooded thugs rob woman near entrance to South Yorkshire alleyway

A 36-year-old woman was robbed by the entrance to a South Yorkshire alleyway by three hooded thugs, who fled the scene on their bikes after their terrified victim started screaming.

The shocking incident took place at around 7.40pm last night, when the woman was walking along Vernon Road in Barnsley.

As the woman passed the entrance to an alleyway leading through to Shield Avenue and was confronted by three men.

Police say the three men, described as wearing dark clothing with their hoods pulled over their heads, were stood beside bikes and made demands for the victim to hand over her handbag.

Detective Sergeant Ritchie Mason said: "The men grabbed the woman’s handbag, before searching it for her phone and cash.

“One of the men is then said to have got hold of the victim and made attempts to drag her into the gennel.

"Thankfully, the victim’s screams caused the men to quickly leave the area on their bikes.

“I know that incidents of this nature can understandably cause alarm within our communities but I’d like to reassure you that this incident is a priority for us and we will have an increased police presence in the area tonight and going into the weekend.

“I’d like to ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night to please get in touch with us. Information you have could help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 934 of November 16, 2017.