Honours for city’s dedicated volunteers

Two dedicated Sheffield volunteers have been honoured for their devotion by a local charity.

Ann Unwin and Keeley Gregory were guests of honour at a recent dinner, held by the Brathay Trust and Clarion Housing Group, after completing 700 working volunteer hours between them.

The pair run a regular toddler session, community meal for elderly residents and parties for the local children at William Sutton Community Hall, in Hillsborough.

The Brathay Trust manages the community centre, which is owned by Clarion Housing Group, and hosts a regular programme of of fitness classes and community courses.

Sarah Fowler, of the Brathay Trust, said: “Brathay is a national charity with the mission to improve the life chances of children, young people and families by inspiring them to engage positively in their communities.

“William Sutton Community Hall has a core of volunteers that support the community work at the centre. Ann and Keeley have given over 700 working hours between them since they started volunteering. They are active members of the constituted group Friends of William Sutton Hall and raise funds through jumbles sales. They have a number of project ideas up their sleeves that Brathay will support them to develop.”

Keeley and Ann received vouchers and volunteering certificates at one of their recent community meals, which they host regularly to encourage good health and social interaction among elderly residents.

Jess Duggal, of Clarion Housing Group, said: “Without Ann and Keeley, so many of these local activities would not be able to take place, We wanted to show our recognition for these incredible role models.”