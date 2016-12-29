Homes to ‘drive Darnall’s regeneration’

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield Council for a big new housing scheme in Darnall.

A triangle of empty wasteland near the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road is set to become an estate of 104 houses ranging from three- to five-bedroom properties.

The scheme is being taken to the council on behalf of The Ouseburn Triangle Ltd by Coda Planning, the specialist division of city practice Coda Studios, who are also the development’s architects.

“This is a project aimed very much at the Darnall market and one that could play a vital role in the continuing regeneration of this part of the city,” said Coda Planning’s director Adam Murray.

“The proposals aim to create a whole community and answer an urgent need for a greater variety of housing stock in this area.

“Our clients are looking to invest in Darnall, which has so often been overlooked in the regeneration of the city. We think the community will be right behind these proposals, which will breathe new life into the area.”

Mr Murray said discussions with planning officers were progressing well.