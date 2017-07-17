Homes searched for drugs in police day of action in Sheffield

Homes in Sheffield have been searched for drugs in a police day of action.

Officers gathered at Bramall Lane for an early morning briefing before being deployed across the city to tackle issues of concern and to talk to members of the public.

Code-named Operation Duxford, similar days of action have been held across South Yorkshire over recent months.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers and staff from South Yorkshire Police, along with a wealth of other partner agencies, have begun another day of targeted action to tackle the issues that matter most to local communities in the third Operation Duxford to hit Sheffield.

"Today the focus for the operation is anti-social behaviour in the city centre, drug-related crime in the west of Sheffield, anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes in the south west of the city, as well as a continued presence and activity to tackle crime in the Spital Hill and Burngreave area of Sheffield.

"You can expect to see a high visibility police presence in those areas today."